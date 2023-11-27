We look back at when the Christmas Sussex Belle came to town last year.

The railway tour stopped off at Eastbourne on Thursday, November 24 last year.

A Black 5 steam locomotive (LMS Black 5 44871) hauled the carriages through East Sussex, from London Victoria to Eastbourne, and then onto Hastings.

The festive train is also set to make a return this year on Wednesday, December 6, leaving London Victoria in the morning and travelling through Sussex throughout the day.

At about 1.47pm, the tour will stop off in Eastbourne, where the train will remain for a while as it is serviced. It will leave at about 3.26pm as it sets off for Hastings.

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: The Christmas Sussex Belle comes to town The Christmas Sussex Belle visited Eastbourne and Hampden Park last year on Thursday, November 24. Photo: Jon Rigby

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: The Christmas Sussex Belle comes to town The Christmas Sussex Belle visited Eastbourne and Hampden Park last year on Thursday, November 24. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: The Christmas Sussex Belle comes to town The Christmas Sussex Belle visited Eastbourne and Hampden Park last year on Thursday, November 24. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures