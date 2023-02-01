Eastbourne man charged after stealing from Greggs, Superdrug and other major high-street shops

Police arrested Robert Jody May in the early hours on October 9, after he and Patrick Knight had activated an intruder alarm in the bakery chain on Montague Street, Worthing.
May, 48, and Knight, 52, forced entry via a roof hatch, causing extensive damage, and stole a quantity of cash from the safe of the store. Both men were charged with burglary.
May had already been convicted of trespassing with intent to steal from a number of stores in Eastbourne.
These included Superdrug in Terminus Road and The Tattoo Lounge and The Works in Station Street, all taking place in January 2021.
He was given a suspended sentence order, which meant if he committed any further offences within a specified time frame, he could face prison.
Following the Greggs break-in arrest, May pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a total of 18 months’ imprisonment – which included the activation of his suspended sentence for the previous offences – at Lewes Crown Court on January 6.
Knight failed to attend and police say enquiries are ongoing to locate him.