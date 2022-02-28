Eastbourne man features on BBC’s Desert Island Discs

An Eastbourne man has been interviewed on BBC’s Desert Island Discs.

Chair of the British Paralympic Association (BPA) Nick Webborn CBE appeared on the radio show yesterday (Sunday, February 27).

Mr Webborn, who is also a clinical professor at the University of Brighton’s Eastbourne campus, chose David Bowie’s Heroes as his first disc.

Nick Webborn.

He said, “This was the music that was played as we walked into the opening ceremony in London 2012 and I was appointed the chief medical officer for the British team.

“Every time I hear that track I immediately get taken back to the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games, London 2012 and how the British people received us.”

Mr Webborn also chose the Hallelujah chorus.

He said, “This, apart from being a wonderful piece of music, is something my dad would play.

“When we got back from midnight mass on Christmas Eve or Easter time, dad would come back, get the record player, put on the Hallelujah chorus, he would get out a tray and there would be the goblets with some champagne in - we were even allowed a sip when we were younger.

“It just brings me back to family and my father and being together at Christmas and Easter.”

Mr Webborn also reflected on his youth after choosing Jamaica Farewell by Nina and Frederik.

He said, “We had these records at home.

“We used to sing Jamaica Farewell in our class singing lessons.”

Mr Webborn spoke about how a friend at school from Jamaica used to come home with him during the holidays.

He said, “He would come home and be part of our family.”

Mr Webborn also reflected fondly on a trip to Jamaica when he visited his friend.

The professor also chose to bring Will Ye Go Lassie Go by The Corries with him.

Mr Webborn said, “When I was at medical school, as well as singing songs with the rugby team, we were also introduced to folk songs like Will Ye Go Lassie Go and The Dubliners.

“There were these great voices that would lead this singing and I found the joy of singing with a group of people together.”

During the interview, Mr Webborn spoke about the rugby tackle that subsequently left him disabled.

The professor spoke about how he would listen to Meat Loaf’s For Crying Out Loud while in hospital.

He said, “At night time I would get them to put on some headphones for me and some music to listen to and I had the Bat Out of Hell album on, but it got to this track which is For Crying Out Loud and it would usually turn me to tears at that point.

“The reason I am taking this track is because I know that despite how low things are there is always hope, there is always tomorrow, the sun is going to shine again, you can move on.”

Despite choosing tracks from when he was younger, Mr Webborn also picked This is Me from The Greatest Showman.

He said, “It is such a powerful song and really it is about accepting who you are and saying to the world, ‘Look, this is me. Just take me for who I am.’

“I think it is a great anthem, not just for disabled people, but for any people who feel discriminated against and I think it is also quite powerful for me 40 years after my injury to finally accept that this is who I am and you have to take me or leave me but this is me.”

In the interview Mr Webborn touched upon his love for Neil Diamond - and especially Sweet Caroline.

He said, “This has so many different connections for me. Other than being a wonderful song, my wife and I love Neil Diamond.

“I sang it at an open mic session in an Irish bar in Andorra when I was learning how to sit ski with the crew from the RFU, the injured players foundation,”

The chair of the BPA also spoke about the significance behind Liverpool FC’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

He said, “Ironically at one point it was ‘you’ll never walk again’, as I was being told.

“As kids we would always be kicking balls and whatever and we would always choose one of the top teams.

“I followed Liverpool since that time and I have been to Anfield and when you hear this song, there is such passion and emotion that goes with it but I also think it is an amazing lesson in life.

“Although your dreams be tossed and blown, walk on with hope in your heart and you will never walk along. I think that is a real lesson for us all.”

Mr Webborn said he would also bring the works of Charles Dickens with him, while the disc he would ‘save from the waves’ is This Is Me.