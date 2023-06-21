A single mother from Eastbourne has successfully sued her landlord after a three-year ‘living nightmare’ caused by mould in her home, according to Veritas Solicitors.

The solicitors said 36-year-old Sara-Jae Gumbley’s downstairs toilet was also left unusable due to severe damp following a drainpipe leak and her staircase was also a breeding ground for the black fungus as it spread around her house.

The Old Town resident would buy 20 air fresheners a month to mask the smell.

Veritas Solicitors said she repeatedly reported the issue to her landlord, Eastbourne Borough Council, before working with the legal company.

Sara-Jae Gumbley

After months of legal battles, the specialist housing disrepair firm said it helped secure £2,500 in damages in March while Sara-Jae’s landlord carried out the repairs costing around £3,000.

Sara-Jae said: "The mould took over our lives, and the smell was unbearable.

“I tried my best to hide it with all the air fresheners, but deep down, I knew it wasn't a solution. My children's health was at risk, and I couldn't stand by and do nothing.

“The kids couldn’t have their friends over because I was concerned they might touch something by accident, not to mention my embarrassment of the state the house was in.

Mould inside Sara-Jae Gumbley's home

“The downstairs toilet, which we could never use, looked like it had suffered a huge fire. It was just black with mould and always had a puddle on the floor.

“That meant we had to share the upstairs toilet, which between four people, was challenging. My youngest occasionally had accidents on the stairs.”

The council's repairs to the property concluded last month after a two-week process, the solicitors added.

Sara-Jae is using part of her settlement money to take her children on a holiday to Spain.

Sara-Jae Gumbley's toilet

The mother of three, who recently completed her studies and wants to work in the police force, added: "Don't suffer in silence. Take action and get the help you deserve.”

Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We are committed to ensuring everyone has a place to call home which is secure, decent and genuinely affordable. We take all issues of damp, mould and disrepair very seriously.

“Advice has been given to Ms Gumbley on good ventilation in the property. We are pleased that Ms Gumbley is satisfied with the work that’s been carried out.”

