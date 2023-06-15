In pictures: Royal Navy ship returns to Eastbourne for the first in five years

The commanding officer of HMS PUNCHER Lt Alex Snow said: "HMS PUNCHER’s ship’s company is delighted to have returned to her affiliated town of Eastbourne. We were particularly honoured to have met and exercised at sea with the volunteers of Eastbourne RNLI. Other highlights included hosting the recently elected mayor, Eastbourne Sea Cadets, regional employers, members of the local Royal Naval Association branch and of course [having the] ship open to visitors. We were humbled by the turnout and [were] made to feel extremely welcome throughout our time in Eastbourne where we look forward to regular visits over the coming months.