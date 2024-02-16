Eastbourne MP: Black Robin Farm to be ‘world-class tourist cultural and artistic destination’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These conditions include a Section 106 legal agreement to secure an expanded bus service, a new public footpath and further consideration of the location of the proposed bus stop to reduce impact on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Plans put forward by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) include a change of use of the farmstead site to include a cultural and education centre with business studios, refectory and event space, as well as the construction of a new gallery building.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell believes that the new arts and cultural hub at Black Robin Farm will be a 'world-class tourist cultural and artistic destination'

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell believes that the hub with add ‘hugely’ to Eastbourne.

In a statement, the Eastbourne MP said: “We can now get on and spend a good slice of the £20 million Levelling Up money from the government following the granting of this permission.

“The money will transform Black Robin Farm and make it a world-class tourist cultural and artistic destination and add hugely to Eastbourne’s offer. Crucially it will attract visitors all year round.

“It will also become a beacon of education and arts for our town and importantly allow for crucial job opportunities and apprenticeships for our young people – a huge part of the Levelling Up process – with East Sussex College a vital part of it and onboard.