The plans to develop Black Robin Farm were approved, subject to conditions, yesterday (February 15).

These conditions include a Section 106 legal agreement to secure an expanded bus service, a new public footpath and further consideration of the location of the proposed bus stop to reduce impact on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter.

Plans put forward by Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) include a change of use of the farmstead site to include a cultural and education centre with business studios, refectory and event space, as well as the construction of a new gallery building.

Plans for a new culture, arts and education hub at a former dairy farm in Eastbourne have been approved. Photo: SDNPA

The development will include new pedestrian access and works to the existing vehicle access, vehicle parking, and landscaping. The hub will be run by the Towner and expects about 100,000 visitors to visit each year.

Joe Hill, CEO and director of Towner Eastbourne, said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted on this significant project for Eastbourne and more broadly for arts, tourism and culture.”

"It will allow us to deliver an ambitious and sustainable artistic and educational programme situated in - and around - the nineteenth century dairy farm set in the stunning and unique landscape of the South Downs National Park.

"Our vision is to change lives through high quality creative and cultural experiences that raise aspirations, change career directions and improve life outcomes as well as skills and training that enables young people to pursue careers in the creative industries, tourism and leisure.”

An artist's impression of the project. Photo: SDNPA

The project has been made possible following EBC’s successful £19.8 million bid to the government’s Levelling Up Fund – about £11 million of this has been invested into the Black Robin Farm Project.

Just two days before the application was approved, Natural England expressed concerns over the conclusion that plans to build a bus stop will result in the direct loss of an area of 56.2m2 of chalk grassland habitat of the SSSI, which can be ‘neither avoided nor fully mitigated’.

However, the SNPA has said the scheme includes areas for cha lk grassland restoration, and the restoration of two dew ponds, both of which are objectives of the Eastbourne Downland Estate Whole Estate Plan (WEP).

It is also said that the project will ‘demonstrate leadership in the environmental sustainability of new art and culture projects’, according to a spokesperson for the project.

Mike Hughes, director of planning (interim) for South Downs National Park Authority’s Planning, added: “This new hub will provide the public with extensive opportunities to connect with the culture, history, geography, ecology and land management practices of the area.

“Cultural heritage and providing opportunities for people to enjoy the National Park are the Authority’s two key purposes and these proposals enhance both.