Eastbourne MP: Current plans for 137 new retirement flats ‘unacceptable’
In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 ‘apartments for older people’ to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.
Hundreds have also signed a petition which was launched against the plans and group the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront have also criticised the plans stating that it believes the development would ‘pave the way for the future of the seafront.’
These plans, in its current state have also been called ‘unacceptable’ by Eastbourne’s MP.
In a statement, Mrs Ansell said: “The application by Untold Living to increase the number of flats from 79 to 137 has caused a great deal of local concern and generated a wave of objections though the planning portal. This public consultation is an important part of the process.
“For my part, I arranged a meeting with the developer this week, with Conservative Councillor Nigel Goodyear and the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association (SHRA), to channel those concerns directly to Untold Living whilst they are in the design phase.
"They were keen to emphasise that this represents substantial local investment of up to £70 million and it is certainly true that we desperately need new housing options in our town but with the near doubling in the number of retirement flats proposed since planning was first granted, we challenged the scale of this new proposal, especially its height. I am sure they will have sought some pre -application advice from the borough council on this.
“As it stands, the development is unacceptable, but we want to see if we can work together to arrive at a proposal which can be welcomed by the local community.
“The application will not be heard for some time because important survey work for Southern Water is yet to be undertaken. We therefore have time. They say they want to work with the community and so we will meet again and help to make this happen.”