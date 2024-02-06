Hundreds sign petition launched against major retirement complex plans in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition which was created online by Rommy Haynes in January, so far has 473 signatures and Rommy has thanked residents for their support for the petition.

Hundreds have signed a petition which was launched against plans for a major retirement complex in Eastbourne. Picture: Jon Rigby

Rommy said: “Thank you all for your support in signing this petition.

“In a very short amount of time we have already managed to collect 250 signatures.

“I believe you all feel as passionate as I do in opposition of the proposed seafront development at Sovereign Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In case you have not already done so, I encourage you to submit your formal objections to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) until 10th of February 2024 the latest.

“EBC have to seriously consider objections as part of the process regarding the proposed development.

“If enough objections are submitted it might force the developers to resubmit an application which could cost a lot of money and might lead them to reconsider the development.

“All information regarding objection can be found in the petition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore please keep sharing the petition to more people where you can.”

The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.