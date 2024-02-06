Hundreds sign petition launched against major retirement complex plans in Eastbourne
In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.
The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a café/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.
The petition which was created online by Rommy Haynes in January, so far has 473 signatures and Rommy has thanked residents for their support for the petition.
Rommy said: “Thank you all for your support in signing this petition.
“In a very short amount of time we have already managed to collect 250 signatures.
“I believe you all feel as passionate as I do in opposition of the proposed seafront development at Sovereign Harbour.
“In case you have not already done so, I encourage you to submit your formal objections to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) until 10th of February 2024 the latest.
“EBC have to seriously consider objections as part of the process regarding the proposed development.
“If enough objections are submitted it might force the developers to resubmit an application which could cost a lot of money and might lead them to reconsider the development.
“All information regarding objection can be found in the petition.
“Furthermore please keep sharing the petition to more people where you can.”
The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.
The proposed development would be larger in scale than these previously-approved plans, with the apartments to be set out across three buildings. At their highest point, these buildings would stand at seven storeys tall, although the developer says the building would “step gradually upwards” from a three storey height at the southern end of the site.