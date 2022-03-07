Eastbourne MP meets a Chuckle Brother for Marie Curie appeal

MP Caroline Ansell met a Chuckle Brother at Marie Curie’s annual daffodil appeal to raise funds to help those who are terminally ill.

Mrs Ansell went to an event in Westminster last week (Wednesday, March 2) to talk to the charity and thank it for its work. One special guest was Paul Chuckle who met MPs to raise awareness for the appeal.

Last year, Marie Curie nurses provided direct support to 69,000 people - a 15 per cent rise from the previous year.

Marie Curie Great Daffadill Appeal 2022: Caroline Ansell MP with Paul Chuckle and a Marie Curie nurse. Photo by Pete Jones SUS-220703-125803001

Mrs Ansell said, “This wonderful charity is a national institution and without the care and dedication of its staff, the last days of so many people in our town would be far less comfortable and bearable.

“Taking part in the great daffodil appeal and wearing the daffodil helps Marie Curie support everyone, including family members, through all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.

“Its work throughout the pandemic has been an inspiration and I was delighted to support the event and I hope the fundraising is a success.”