Eastbourne mum and son run half marathon for The Brain Tumour Charity

Sally Mason, a member of Run Wednesdays, a friendly local running club in Eastbourne, completed the run and got her son to join her in the challenge .

Sally’s son Charlie, who had previously attended Cavendish School and East Sussex College in Eastbourne, met his best friend Andy Coy whilst completing a degree in graphic design at Norwich University of Arts.

Shortly after both Charlie and Andy moving to London to start their careers, Andy was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Charlie and Sally mason celebrate success in the London Landmarks Half Marathon

The tumour was only discovered after he started experiencing severe headaches.

In February 2020 Andy started a programme of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The treatment removed 95 per cent of the initial tumour. The treatment had left him requiring intensive physiotherapy to regain his motor skills and get his life back on track. Sadly there was a recurrence and on New Year’s Eve 2021, Andy was admitted to hospital for a blood transfusion. A brain scan showed significant growth of the tumour and swelling on the brain. After two years of battling, Andy passed away peacefully with his mum by his side.

Charlie, a non-runner, was inspired to fundraise for The Brain Tumour Charity last year after watching his mum Sally, a cardiac nurse at Eastbourne DGH, complete the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

He found training tough, particularly on his own in the cold winter months. However, on April 3 both Charlie and Sally completed the half marathon together, supported on route by many of Andy’s university friends and family.

In addition, members of Run Wednesdays also travelled to London to support Sally and Charlie.

Sally and Charlie have so far raised £7,135 for The Brain Tumour Charity.