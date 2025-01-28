A protest against the swimming pool closures took place in November last year. Photo: staff

A ‘peaceful protest’ is set to take place against the decision to close two popular swimming pools in Eastbourne.

The Fun Pool and Training Pool at the Sovereign Centre were earmarked for closure last year amid a number of council budget cuts.

An EBC spokesperson said: “A minimum lease of three years is set to be agreed that would retain the Gala Pool, keep the Training Pool open and enable the Fun Pool to welcome swimmers seasonally, from Spring to October."

Before this news was announced, local mum-of-two Sarah Turner had decided to lead a protest to ‘show how much this centre means to us’. Despite the recent announcement, Ms Turner has confirmed the protest will still go ahead as she believes ‘the key issues have still not been addressed’.

Ms Turner believes ‘partial opening’ of the Fun Pool is ‘not good enough’ for those who rely on it for accessible exercise. She also said there ‘has not been a proper tendering process, and no transparency’.

She added: “There is still no long term security for the pools and the short term lease doesn't allow for any real investment.

“I love Eastbourne, it's my home and it's beautiful. I hate to see its potential going to waste and seeing things being run into the ground for no obvious reason.

“We are not going anywhere and will continue to fight for the longevity of our swimming pools."

The protest is set to take place outside the Sovereign Centre at 10.30am on Saturday, February 1.

Councillor Stephen Holt, EBC’s leader, added: “Despite council-run pools closing across the country over the last decade due to spiralling costs, councillors have been determined to find the most sustainable solution for the future of the Sovereign Centre.

“The agreement in negotiation with GLL would achieve this, and without taxpayers being charged an unaffordable £300,000 plus every year to plug the gap.

“GLL’s excellent track record and considerable experience in the sector proved to us that they have the capacity and financial credibility to take on such an important service on behalf of our town.”