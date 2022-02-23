Eastbourne placed on priority list for cultural funding

Redistribution of Arts Council England (ACE) funding will see cultural organisations in the south east benefit, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The culture secretary today (Wednesday, February 23) announced that by 2025 areas outside London will benefit from a £75 million boost in cultural funding.

Cultural investment outside London via ACE is expected to rise to almost £250 million by 2025 – the equivalent to a 19 per cent increase by the final year of the Spending Review period.

ACE, which will oversee the distribution of the funds, will also see its overall budget increase over the period - according to the DCMS

The DCMS said the Government set out a commitment to raise cultural spending ‘significantly’ outside the capital in its Levelling Up White Paper.

A DCMS spokesperson said, “ACE currently spends £21 per head in London and an average of £6 per head in the rest of England.

“The boost in financial support will ensure a better distribution of arts funding, help level up the country, and increase accessibility and opportunity in areas which have been culturally under-served in years gone by.”

Areas in the south east are part of more than 100 ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places’ which will be targeted.

Other local authority areas include Crawley, Adur and Arun.

The south east is already home to a number of organisations that receive ACE support including Chichester Festival Theatre, Glyndebourne and New Adventures.

Organisations are encouraged to bid for funding.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said, “There is a wealth of fantastic cultural organisations across the south east offering people the chance to enjoy world-class entertainment.

“But there is more we can do to help areas which have traditionally been under-served by cultural funding.

“Today’s plans will mean more people have access to the life-changing opportunities the arts and culture can bring.”

The DCMS said the south east has benefited from more than £150 million from the Culture Recovery Fund – with more than 60 per cent of the fund being spent outside of London.

The spokesperson added, “The Government will also shortly announce the recipients of £48 million from the latest round of the Cultural Investment Fund package.

“This funding will go to more than 50 organisations, the majority of which will be outside London.