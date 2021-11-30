Maria Caulfield MP has secured nearly £500,000 worth of further funding for two cultural institutes in the Lewes constituency.

The funding is part of the Culture Recovery Fund which has already supported over 5,000 institutions with £1.2 billion during the pandemic.

The additional funding will see £49,000 go to Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft and £428,000 go to The Charleston Trust (Bloomsbury in Sussex), both in the Lewes constituency.

Maria Caulfield MP on a previous visit to Charleston.

Mrs Caulfield said: “It is fantastic news that the government is backing even more cultural institutions in the Lewes constituency with further funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund. This funding will really help both the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft and The Charleston Trust to continue to provide brilliant cultural activities for locals and visitors alike.

“This is on top of the previous funding of over £2.6 million from the first and second rounds of the Cultural Recovery Fund for institutions in the Lewes Constituency.”

The government has announced an additional £107 million of support for 925 organisations through the Fund, helping cultural institutions survive, protecting jobs and boosting local economies.

This funding will be a lifeline to regional theatres, local museums, independent cinemas and many more throughout the winter, bringing more culture to more places across the country.

Previous recipients of the Cultural Recovery Fund in the Lewes constituency include: Bluebell Railway, Culver Archaeological Project, Sussex Archaeological Society and Wave Leisure Trust Ltd for Newhaven Fort.