Eastbourne Police are set to take part in the upcoming Armed Forces Day in the town.

Eastbourne Police have also announced that they will be at the event, alongside the other stalls, displays and other attractions at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Police said: “We are proud to be joining local veterans, residents, entertainment, food and craft stalls and more to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2023 this Saturday.

Eastbourne Police are set to take part in the upcoming Armed Forces Day in the town.

"There will be an arena with various displays and entertainment, and in the surrounding areas numerous stalls ranging from crafts, to food, to games and competitions, and a licensed bar. There will also be a display of historic military items and memorabilia from WW2 to Gulf War One and other confrontations.”

Local veterans have banded together to organise and run this year’s AFD, to showcase the military associations in the area, cadets and reserve units.

There will be an arena with various displays and entertainment, and in the surrounding areas numerous stalls ranging from crafts, to food, to games and competitions, and a licensed bar. There will also be a display of historic military items and memorabilia from WW2 to Gulf War One and other confrontations. Also, the presentation to the winning cadet unit of the drill and turnout competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad