Eastbourne primary school students enjoy trip to Downing Street for World Book Day
Shinewater Primary School pupils were joined by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell for a special World Book Day trip to Downing Street.
Year 3 children from the school in Milfoil Drive took their classroom to Number 10 and met with Akshata Murty - the Prime Minister’s wife.
“Having been a teacher for most of my life, I’ve always championed the power and magic stories have to engage children in learning and it was wonderful to see students arrive very excited and dressed as their favourite and most loved book characters,” said the Eastbourne MP.
“Their teachers for the day were MC Grammer along with authors Rob Biddoplh and Tola Okogwu. Akshata, was also on hand to welcome them to her home.
“Many thanks to the staff at Shinewater for making this happen. It was a big highlight of my week.”