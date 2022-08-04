Eastbourne resident says play area is in a ‘deplorable state’

Linda Langton, of Latimer Road, said: “Please explain why the playground in Hampden Park is in such a deplorable state?

“Two of the main pieces of play equipment are fenced off. The sand pit looks dirty and neglected and the whole area looks unkempt and uncared for.

“How sad to see it in such a sorry state when all the kids are on their summer holiday.

Hampden Park play area (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“Surely something can be done to remedy this?”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Two pieces of play equipment have been damaged and as safety is a top priority, we have had to fence these off temporarily. We will undertake repairs as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the rest of the play area remains open.”

Hampden Park also includes sports and recreation facilities for football, rugby, cricket, indoor and outdoor bowls, tennis, and BMX skate facility.

