Vandals strike again in Hailsham play area

It is believed that the damage to Western Road Recreation Ground, which involved cutting up the seat of the team swing in the playground, took place late on Friday (May 13).

The vandalism, which was discovered by council staff, has resulted in significant damage to the swing so it cannot be used by children safely and needs replacing.

The incident has been reported to the police and the town council is appealing to the public for information.

Vandals hit Hailsham play area (photo from Hailsham Town Council)

This comes just days after pink paint was splattered all over the park. Removal of the paint was completed on Friday, hours before the park was hit by vandals again.

Town clerk John Harrison said, "We are appalled by the recent spate of vandalism at the Western Road Recreation Ground children's play area. This is vandalism on a facility used daily by our community and is unacceptable anti-social behaviour.

"A lot of money and time goes into maintaining the town's play areas and providing these much-needed facilities for children in the local community so, if anyone has any information regarding the incident or witnessed any behaviour at the site that looked suspicious, please report it to Sussex Police as early as possible.

"It's not immediately obvious what the motive of these recent acts of vandalism was, other than to spoil residents' enjoyment of these much-needed community facilities."

If you have any information please call police on 101.