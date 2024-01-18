BREAKING

Eastbourne resident's association announces intention to oppose retirement complex plans

An Eastbourne resident’s association has announced its intention to oppose plans for a new retirement complex in the town.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Sovereign Harbour Residents Association have urged people to fight plans for a major retirement living complex in Eastbourne.

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council at the start of January, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 ‘apartments for older people’ to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a cafe/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

Sovereign Harbour Residents Association have urged people to fight plans for a major retirement living complex in Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

However, the plans have been criticised by the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association who have called upon residents to object to the plans.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Site 1 was granted planning permission for residential units in 2016 and because the building work was commenced that application remains active. Having said that the new application is a departure from the original approved plan in terms of height and the number of residential units and will require a new permission. The original permission in 2016 was for 67 apartments and 12 houses.

"SHRA will be putting forward an objection to the planning application based upon: the overdevelopment of the site. The original plan was for a total of 79 residences. Untold Living’s proposal is for 137 apartments which is around a 73% increase.

"A significant increase in traffic and risk to safety due to the residential units and related vehicle movements as well as an increase in noise associated with the additional residential units and service vehicles plus the on-site restaurant that is proposed to open for public use too.

"The proposed car parking facilities are inadequate. 52 spaces to be shared amongst 137 apartments plus staff and visitors to the development will create a safety issue and traffic flow problems, Martinique Way is already short of spaces for the number of residents and visitors ,and the overspill from the new development into Martinique Way and the surrounding area, including the potential to obstruct the Langney Point roundabout, will undoubtedly cause serious congestion.

"The car park on the proposed development is situated below ground level and we are concerned it will increase the flood risk both to the development itself and nearby properties, especially should the construction of the car park displace water flows below ground to alternative locations in order to accommodate the displacement.”

According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.

The development site has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with ten houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.

The plans for the new project have also been condemned by non-profit organisation Friends of Eastbourne Seafront who said that ‘if the development is given planning consent the writing is on the wall for the future of the seafront.’

