Eastbourne residents have their say after new Aldi plans approved
On Monday (August 21), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved three applications seeking to develop Site 7a in Sovereign Harbour — a strip of land between Pacific Drive and Pevensey Bay Road.
Between them, the three applications had been seeking permission to build a 66-bed care home, a building containing 57 retirement-living apartments and a new Aldi supermarket on the land.
All three schemes — and particularly the Aldi proposals — had proven to be controversial among local residents, with more than 700 objections submitted across the separate applications
A demonstration also took place on Monday, August 21, before the council meeting to protest the plans.
Following the plans getting given the go ahead, residents took to the Eastbourne Herald’s Facebook page to have their say.
Deb’s Bonnett, on Facebook, said: “Why on earth do the Harbour need an Aldi and a care-home? Got Asda and Mortain Place as well as lots of new care homes being built in Eastbourne! Sycamore Grove at Stone Cross being one!!
“The infrastructure is dreadful in Langney/Harbour. I work for the NHS in the Community. The traffic is horrendous at times! How is building all this going to help?”
Debbie Nichols said: “Could have done with a Premier inn or something similar close to the harbour boost the coffers for the businesses .
“Doesn't seem to be any decent size hotels this end of Eastbourne?”