Eastbourne residents have had their say after plans for a new Aldi in Sovereign Harbour were approved by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Between them, the three applications had been seeking permission to build a 66-bed care home, a building containing 57 retirement-living apartments and a new Aldi supermarket on the land.

All three schemes — and particularly the Aldi proposals — had proven to be controversial among local residents, with more than 700 objections submitted across the separate applications

CGI of new Aldi store (Credit:EBC planning portal)

Following the plans getting given the go ahead, residents took to the Eastbourne Herald’s Facebook page to have their say.

Deb’s Bonnett, on Facebook, said: “Why on earth do the Harbour need an Aldi and a care-home? Got Asda and Mortain Place as well as lots of new care homes being built in Eastbourne! Sycamore Grove at Stone Cross being one!!

“The infrastructure is dreadful in Langney/Harbour. I work for the NHS in the Community. The traffic is horrendous at times! How is building all this going to help?”

Debbie Nichols said: “Could have done with a Premier inn or something similar close to the harbour boost the coffers for the businesses .