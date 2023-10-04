Eastbourne’s RNLI was presented with a cheque of £2,000 by a member of the public who wing walked in aid of the charity.

Frances Lawrence, raised £2,000 for the RNLI through donations for a wing walk which she completed in July.

The wing walk took place on July 10 to raise money for The Lifeboat Fund which raises money for the RNLI to save life at sea and protect the crews

"I did the wing walk in aid of the charity as their work is both dangerous, difficult and most of them are volunteers.

Eastbourne’s RNLI was presented with a cheque of £2,000 by a member of the public who wing walked in aid of the charity. Picture: RNLI

“Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager Carl Pocock thanked her for the donation as well as her donation efforts for the RNLI on behalf of all the crew.