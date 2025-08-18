Eastbourne RNLI volunteers called to rescue child at Seaford Bay

Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help rescue a child and adult in difficulty in the water at Seaford Bay.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers were called at 3.25pm on Sunday, August 17 to reports of the child, alongside an adult, in the water, ‘clinging to a paddleboard being blown offshore by strong winds’.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “With the lifeboat still 25 minutes away, Solent Coastguard issued a Mayday relay, requesting assistance from any nearby vessels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately, by the time the lifeboat arrived on scene, both casualties had managed to reach the shore safely.

Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help rescue a child and adult in difficulty in the water at Seaford Bay on Sunday, August 17. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“With no further assistance required, the crew returned to the airshow just in time to watch the Red Arrows.”

Volunteers were later called at 5.31pm that same day to reports of multiple people in difficulty in the water at the Wish Tower.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The lifeboat departed at speed and arrived on scene a short time later, to find the casualties had been rescued by beach lifeguards and were being treated by Coastguard Rescue Officers.

“With all persons accounted for, the ALB was then stood down and returned to station after a long day on the water.

"In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”