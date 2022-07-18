Eastbourne schoolgirl Mia, 9, donates hair to cancer charity

Mia Bailey, nine, has donated 13 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Mia added: “I decided to donate my hair because I think it is a nice thing to do because some people don’t have hair because of cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been growing my hair for nine years and only ever really had it trimmed before.”

Mia Bailey

The Little Princess Trust said since 2005 it has provided thousands of real hair wigs to children and young people, aged up to 24, across the UK and Ireland.

Mia added: “I was more nervous than excited to get it cut, but once it was cut I felt really happy myself, but also happy for those people who would get my hair.

“I decided to donate my hair to The Little Princess Trust so that children without hair could have hair. As I think I would feel sad if I didn’t have hair and I want them to feel happy.”

Mia’s mum Bryony said she is ‘extremely proud’ of her daughter’s selfless act.

Mia Bailey's donation

The Roselands resident said: “When Mia first brought up the idea of having her hair cut to donate I was shocked as she had never wanted her hair short before, but we were behind her all the way.

“So far Mia has raised over £200 and is super excited every time someone donates as she knows how important the money is to help with making the wigs and funding research.”

The Little Princess Trust founder Wendy Tarplee-Morris said: "I would like to say a huge personal thank you to the amazing Mia for her fantastic support of our charity.

"Her gorgeous long locks and brilliant fundraising will be a massive help to us as we continue to support so many children and young people with hair loss."

If you would like to donate please visit Mia’s fundraising page.