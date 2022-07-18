‘Serious’ Eastbourne fire spreads across 6 properties

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 5.38pm yesterday (Sunday, July 17).

A fire service spokesperson added: “We sent three fire engines - two from Eastbourne and one from Pevensey.

“Crews tackled the fire which had spread to affect six sheds and fences at six properties on Meadowlands Ave and Willingdon Park Drive.

"The sheds were all relatively close to each other along the back of gardens.”

The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, ESFRS said.

The spokesperson added: “The fire was particularly serious due to the amount of combustibles which are generally stored in sheds. Because of this, extra care should be taken when having things like barbecues, fire pits or bonfires, and have them away from any structures like fences or sheds.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

