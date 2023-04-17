Eastbourne schoolgirls chosen as mascots for FA Cup final following cancer fundraiser

There will be a very special Eastbourne dimension to this year’s FA Cup final.

Stepping out at Wembley on June 3rd, as official mascots, will be two young Eastbourne sisters, Amelie and Sophia Paviour.

Working with The FA and non-league clubs, FA Cup sponsors Emirates had been travelling up and down the country to surprise fans who had a special story - including Eastbourne Borough supporters Amelie and Sophia, aged 12 and 10, whose mum Sarah has been battling with cancer.

The sisters’ journey with the team began when Borough released free tickets to matches over the summer school holidays. The family started going to games and continued to support the team with the girls being made matchday mascots for Borough’s Emirates FA Cup game with Uxbridge in September.

In October the sisters also took over the Langney Sports clubhouse for a coffee morning, which raised a remarkable £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Care and for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Subsequently, when Emirates put out the call for deserving young non-league supporters, Borough commercial manager Sian Ansell was quick to nominate Amelie and Sophia.

Camera crews, directors, photographers, reporters and the FA Cup trophy came to Priory Lane to surprise the girls as they were told the big news. The girls were also greeted by former Love Island star and presenter Josh Denzel.

Out on the green 3G in front of Borough’s main stand, their favourite player Lee Worgan and manager Danny Bloor announced that they had been selected as mascots for the cup final.

Mr Bloor said: “This is a great, great story in every sense.

“We chuckle about how football is the most important thing in the world – but it isn’t. These amazing young ladies and their wonderful family matter more than any game of football. Every Borough supporter will be watching their screens on June 3rd and cheering Amelie and Sophia with pride.”

The girls will be hosting an even bigger coffee event to raise money for Macmillan and St Wilfrid’s ahead of Eastbourne Borough’s final league game of the season against Concord Rangers on Saturday, April 29th.

