Eastbourne business could be moving out of the town after more than 50 years

A resident had contacted the Herald about Ansvar Insurance possibly moving out of Eastbourne.
On Thursday, April 6, a spokesperson from the company in St Leonard’s Road said: “Ansvar Insurance has had a busy insurance office in Eastbourne since the 1970s and continues to do so. This week we started discussions with our employees about a possible move to a new office building which may be outside of Eastbourne, but still in the Sussex area.”
Ansvar has been in the faith, not-for-profit and charity insurance sectors for more than 60 years.
A spokesperson said: “Unlike other insurance companies we’re owned by a charity, so our profits don’t go to shareholders, they’re given back to charities across the UK, benefiting those in need across all communities.”