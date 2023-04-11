Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne business could be moving out of the town after more than 50 years

A business, which has had an office in the town since the 1970s, could be moving out of Eastbourne.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

A resident had contacted the Herald about Ansvar Insurance possibly moving out of Eastbourne.

On Thursday, April 6, a spokesperson from the company in St Leonard’s Road said: “Ansvar Insurance has had a busy insurance office in Eastbourne since the 1970s and continues to do so. This week we started discussions with our employees about a possible move to a new office building which may be outside of Eastbourne, but still in the Sussex area.”

Ansvar has been in the faith, not-for-profit and charity insurance sectors for more than 60 years.

The view over Eastbourne seafront
The view over Eastbourne seafront

A spokesperson said: “Unlike other insurance companies we’re owned by a charity, so our profits don’t go to shareholders, they’re given back to charities across the UK, benefiting those in need across all communities.”

Ansvar Insurance in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps
Ansvar Insurance in Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

