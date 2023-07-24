Eastbourne sea swimmer questions when the group will receive its promised water quality testing kits

An Eastbourne sea swimmer has voiced her frustrations over water quality testing kits that were promised by Southern Water but are yet to be delivered.

Almost four months later Miss Manktelow explained that she has contacted Southern Water twice about the kits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are just frustrated because they talked to us about all of the discharges. It feels like they have told us this to get us to go away.”

Holly Manktelow. Picture: Contributed

Miss Manktelow added: “You do question if they really want us to find out what the water quality is.

“We have been concerned about it [the water quality] for quite a long time.”

The Langney resident said although she has concerns about the sea water, she still takes part with the group as she is ‘addicted’ – although she knows others who regularly check their phone to see the water quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Manktelow added: “What we are most concerned about is other people coming down to the coast and not knowing what is going on and letting children in the water.

Holly Manktelow swimming. Picture: Contributed

“From our perspective we can have a look if it [the water quality] is particularly bad and we can let others knows so they don’t go in because it is not particularly good for their health.”

Partnership delivery lead for Southern Water's Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force Nicole McNab said the company is investing to improve its wastewater treatment works and environmental performance.

She said: “There are several other factors that impact on water quality, including contaminated rainwater running off roads and agricultural land, and marine and wildlife activity. We are also working hard to cut the use of storm overflows which may affect bathing areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McNab added: “Partnerships with community groups like Eastbourne Sea Swimmers are extremely important to us, and we were delighted to show members round our local wastewater treatment works recently, and [we will] continue to provide regular updates on our activities in the local area. We remain fully committed to providing the group with water quality testing technology, as we are doing with partners elsewhere in our region, and are awaiting delivery of the kits.”