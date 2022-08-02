Eastbourne seven-year-old donates hair to charity: 'An angelic little girl on a mission'

Toni-Pebbles Mcloughlin, from Kingsmere, is raising money for The Little Princess Trust – a charity that uses real human hair to create wigs for people who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Gemma Mcloughlin, Toni-Pebbles' mum, said: “We still have no idea how she come across it but for the last two years she's had an obsession with The Little Princess Trust.

“From the get-go she insisted she wanted to grow her hair so she could donate it for another little girl to have, telling us how much she loves her hair, and how she feels like a princess with it and how she would love someone else to feel like she does with her hair.

“Toni-Pebbles has done some great research into the charity and it even made her cry,

“So Toni-Pebbles has decided to cut her hair to donate it to The Little Princess Trust and has set herself a whopping £700 target to raise so she can at least help one young person feel as amazing she does.”

Toni-Pebbles said: "I'm very nervous but also excited I'm going to help a little girl feel like a princess.

"I feel sad thinking about what they go through, it can't be nice for them.

"I love my hair so much I hope someone else feels beautiful with it like I do.

"I'm lucky because my hair is growing so quick, to me it's only hair, it will grow back for me, for the poorly children it's more than just hair, they get to feel good again."

Although Gemma said she'll be sad to see the hair go, she said: “Toni-Pebbles is an amazing little girl with a heart of gold so it's hard to resist her wishes and agreed we would do everything we can to support her and help her reach her target.

“This is an exceptional charity, and an angelic little girl on a mission.”

On September 4 at 12pm-5pm there will be a family fun day open to anyone at the Martello pub to raise money and Toni-Pebbles will have her hair cut off that afternoon.