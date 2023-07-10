NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne shoppers donate more than two tonnes at food collection

Shoppers in Eastbourne have donated more than two tonnes of items as part of a local food collection.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Representatives from Eastbourne Foodbank were at the Tesco in Lottbridge Drove for three days and spoke to shoppers about their work, handed out lists of the most needed items and accepted many generous donations from the public.

A spokesperson from the charity said: “These essentials are needed to help Eastbourne people unable to afford food amid the cost of living crisis.”

A total of 257 crates of food, weighing in at 2,233kg, were collected and the charity has thanked shoppers who donated.

Eastbourne Foodbank warehouse manager Mark Titherly said: “Our foodbanks are busy and stock at the warehouse has been very low.

“We are therefore incredibly grateful to everyone who has been able to donate and make this year’s summer collection such a huge success.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Eastbourne people and we can’t thank you all enough for your kindness.

“We would also like to say thank you to Tesco for hosting us over the three days. It is brilliant to work as a community to make a difference.”

