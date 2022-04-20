Eastbourne singer set to appear on new ITV talent show ‘Romeo and Duet’

Luch Stefano moved to the town when he was 11 and since then has been played repeatedly by BBC Introducing, building up 100,000 followers on TikTok and more than a million streams on Spotify.

ITV’s Romeo and Duet aired its first episode on April 16 and Luch describes it as a ‘blind dating show’.

There is a ‘picker’ on a Juliet balcony who has four chances to choose a partner/Romeo based on voice alone – Luch is one of the Romeos.

Eastbourne's Luch Stefano set to appear on new television talent show ‘Romeo and Duet’ SUS-220420-130316001

He said, “When we were filming, we weren’t given any information at all about what anyone would look like so it genuinely is very nerve-racking because you don’t know who you might match with.”

Luch said when he got the call about appearing on the show he thought it was a scam.

He said, “I’ve had experience on The Voice UK in 2018 where my clip wasn’t aired because I didn’t manage to get a celebrity judge to hit their buzzer.

“However after reflecting and realising how proud I was to have gotten that far, I thought I would show that my voice is worth all four buzzers by singing on a new television show that could potentially match me with someone who has similar interests.

“I’ve been single for about two years and I thought the show would be a great opportunity to meet someone special! Of course I’m a singer songwriter that releases original music and I wanted to use this platform at an opportunity to showcase my talent.

“You never know who’s watching.”

Luch said the process involved one virtual audition and he was told straight away the producers wanted him on the show.

He said, “I rehearsed the song which I was allowed to choose and the producers were fully supportive of my decision. I was actually the only performer in my group that used a guitar, which I pushed from the very start of the show as my guitar is such a huge part of my persona and image. When I got the call that I would be sent to Manchester for filming day – that’s when it really hits you.”

Luch said the day of filming was ‘so exciting and fun’.

He said, “There was quite a lot of tension and nerves in our group as you can hear the live audience cheering from the side of stage. I am a ‘singer’ on the show and I spent the filming day with three other singers in my group all going for the same girl.

“The thing is they are all such lovely, talented guys that we ended up bonding throughout the day. Before you go on, there’s a lot of outfit checks and makeup but when you’re about to walk on it’s so exhilarating.

“You walk onto the stage and see the studio audience and all eyes are on you.

“I’m usually pretty good at battling my nerves or at least not showing it but of course I was absolutely shaking inside.”

You can catch Luch on Romeo and Duet on May 7 on ITV.