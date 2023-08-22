Plans for a new solar farm in Eastbourne have been criticised by a resident and the town’s Green Party.

Eastbourne Green Party has argued that fitting solar panels to roofs would achieve the same benefits without the upheaval and potential effects on the landscape.

The party’s chair Susan Kerrison said: “Claims that it would deliver ‘significant biodiversity and ecological enhancement’ to Eastbourne Levels must be questioned.”

The chair added: “We also have to recognise that to reverse climate change and biodiversity loss we should aim to use electricity generated by wind and solar installations more efficiently and wisely so as to consume less of our earth’s finite resources. That should also be part of the considerations.”

Ms Kerrison said Eastbourne’s marshlands support a rare wetland biodiversity and this needs to be understood by decision-makers before consideration.

Kerry Stevens, whose home in Mortimer Road looks out onto the site, said: "For the residents facing Eastbourne Park, both in the Bridgemere side and Tutts Barn end, not only will it be a massive dark grey eyesore, but will devalue all our properties as well.

"I also worry about the damage to the ecosystem in the park; the nesting birds, bats, mice, hedgehogs, marsh life and insects needed for food and pollination.

"With solar being the ecological way forward, why not leave our green areas alone and work with all the local businesses here instead, renting roof space on all the warehouses in the various Lottbridge Drove industrial estates, ESK and the industrial estate off Courtlands Road? That would give all the businesses help with their rent, create the solar power needed and keep this valuable green space free for nature to thrive.”

Low Carbon stakeholder manager Beverley Rodbard-Hedderwick said: “Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) currently has 6MW capacity of renewables, which meets only 0.4 per cent of the energy demands of the borough. To meet their self-set targets of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, EBC drastically needs to increase their renewable electricity generating capabilities. If approved, Suncoast Solar Farm would add another 20MW of renewable energy capacity – avoiding nearly 4,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

“It is widely acknowledged that rooftop solar on its own cannot provide the renewable energy required to meet the UK Government’s target to increase the UK’s solar capacity from 14GW to 70GW by 2035 in support of the country’s net zero target. Based on average metrics of rooftop sizes, if every household in Eastbourne Borough had rooftop solar installed, this would have a generating capacity of approximately 375MW. This would only meet 25 per cent of the borough’s energy needs.

“We recognise the current biodiversity value of the site and will ensure that is maintained by further protecting and carefully managing its wetlands and grassland habitats. We have been working closely with ecologists and hydrologists to understand the features of the site with the greatest ecological value and the design will ensure that these are not impacted.”

They added: “With regard to the impact of solar farms on house prices, there is no evidence to suggest that solar farms have reduced house prices in this country.”

1 . Eastbourne resident Kerry Stevens Eastbourne resident Kerry Stevens Photo: Contributed

2 . The proposed site of the solar farm The proposed site of the solar farm Photo: Low Carbon

3 . The site where the solar farm could be installed The site where the solar farm could be installed Photo: Contributed