Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel D12 members celebrate 100 years of club
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was much fun and laughter whilst enjoying a splendid meal. A toast was made to honour the 100th birthday of Inner Wheel and to wish all Inner Wheel club members around the world happiness and friendship. May they continue to support and help those less fortunate than themselves.
There are over 100,000 members in 102 countries and it is one of the largest women’s organisations in the world. It’s truly an honour to belong to such an amazing established Association. The Inner Wheel objectives are (a) promoting true friendship, (b) encouraging the ideals of personal service, and (c) fostering international understanding.
Eastbourne Sovereign Inner Wheel club meet once a month at Chalk Farm Hotel, where they enjoy catching up with each other, discussing how they can support different charities, and they often have a speaker.
They always enjoy a lunch too. Twice a month they have coffee mornings, usually at a Garden Centre or the Hospice.
If there are any ladies in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas who might like to join us, we would love to meet you… there’s lots more to tell.. please get in touch.