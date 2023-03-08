Eastbourne sporting legend gets fitting send off as hundreds of mourners gather to say goodbye to Locko - pictures

Eastbourne cricket legend David Lockyer got a fitting send off yesterday as hundreds of mourners gathered at St Mary’s Church.

Locko, as he was affectionately known, died in January. He was a legend in local sporting circles having joined the club in 1967 and since then has held various roles at the club and at the Saffrons – including first XI captain where he won the Sussex League title in 1987 and he was also a member of the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club.

And at his funeral yesterday, Eastbourne cricketers past and present, including current first team captain Jacob Smith, and members of Eastbourne Royal Golf Club members held aloft their cricket bats and golf clubs for a guard of honour for Locko and his family including wife Stella.

Ian Fletcher-Price was asked by Stella to give the eulogy. He said: “When I was asked by Stella to speak about David, Locko, on behalf of the family, Adam, Kain and Luis, I was both surprised and flattered.

“Surprised, because there are so many others present who should really be standing here, but flattered that I’ve been given the privilege to represent you to celebrate Locko’s life and share what we all feel about such a great man. This will be shorter than any meeting that Locko chaired!

“But that is no criticism, merely a reflection of his selfless allocation of time that he dedicated to the community and interests close to his heart.

“Food was often the only way to wrap up a meeting that Locko chaired, either his need to get home to cook for Stella, or my desire for a curry on a Thursday night!”

Locko and his family suffered a devastating loss in 2002 with the passing of their son Luke. Fletcher-Price’s eulogy said: “Locko adored their children and although it altered their outlook on life, Locko was always happy to talk about their sons in equal measure and his love for both was continuous and subsequently passed on to his grandchildren, Kain and Luis.

“This tragedy brought about a change in mindset, and in accepting an offer for the business that they couldn’t refuse in 2002, Locko took up a new role as Club Manager at the Royal and not long after, was invited to become a local Magistrate on the Eastbourne Bench.”

Locko contributed so much to the Saffrons and the cricket club. Fletcher-price added: “ Not many people are worthy of recognition for their contribution to others, but Locko will be remembered for always giving something back and volunteering. After standing down as Chairman at The Saffrons, he voluntarily continued as Treasurer.

“After retiring as Club Manager at The Royal, he went on to become Captain in 2018. And he continued to impart his wisdom and advice in the office or Committee Room, despite being a volunteer without portfolio by that stage.

“Furthermore, it will be no surprise to any of you to hear that Locko was Company Secretary and Director of East Dean Downlands Roads Ltd where they live.

“I’m sure there are many more examples of the amount of his own time that he gave freely to a variety of causes, mostly sport, always community and often personal – young and old.

“I know that I’ve taken inspiration from him in that respect.”

David Lockyer gets a guard of honour as he leaves St Mary's Church (Photo by Jon Rigby)

