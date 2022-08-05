Eastbourne supermarket to work with group to help prevent ‘holiday hunger’

Morrisons said over the coming weeks its Eastbourne community champion Kim Hatcher-Davies will work closely with Defiant Sports to help provide food they need the most.

Defiant Sports is a community interest company in Eastbourne which aims to provide fully inclusive sports and activities to the community.

Morrisons said 497 stores and 25 manufacturing and logistic sites will support school holiday activity programmes - arranged by local schools, community groups and HAF (the Holiday Activities and Food Programme).

Morrisons has been working with Defiant Sports in Eastbourne

In total the supermarket will donate £100,000 of food to local holiday clubs across the country this summer, according to Morrisons.

Morrisons said it already gives surplus food to local causes, such as food banks, through its unsold food programme.