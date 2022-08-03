Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July

4.

Another man has been sentenced following a number of drug raids across East Sussex and London in May. Omar Lofty, 27, of Buckingham Road, London, NW10, was given a ten year and eight months sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 15 July, after pleading guilty to being concerned in supply of cocaine. Officers seized from him quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a total estimated potential street value of up to £1,125, 000, and a total of £154,430.22 cash. Lofty had been been arrested on Wednesday, May 4, at his home address, as part of a series of dawn raids at addresses in Eastbourne, Hastings and London. Sussex Police, supported by London's Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drugs warrants, resulting in 18 arrests on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs. Some 5,000 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized during the raids, as well as 7kg of cocaine, 2kg of heroin, £300,000 in cash and four phones suspected of being used in the run

Photo: Sussex Police