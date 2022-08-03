Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in July

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the seventh month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Here's some of the criminals jailed in Sussex in July
Photo: Sussex Police
2.
A man who threatened to kill police officers at a caravan park in Sussex has been jailed. Jacob Woodford had been staying at holiday camp in Selsey on September 8 last year. He called 999, claiming to have a sawn-off shotgun that he would use to harm himself. During the phone call, he also made a false claim about having a hostage tied up inside the caravan. Armed response officers and police negotiators attended the scene, and after a one-hour stand-off Woodford surrendered and was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. The 29-year-old, of Benhams Road, Southampton, was charged with sending a communication conveying a threatening message, under the Malicious Communications Act, and admitted the charge in court. At Portsmouth Crown Court on July 8 he appeared for sentence. It was revealed he had committed the offence just one month after being given a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer in Hampshire. Woodford was sentenced to a total of ten months in prison for his offence and
Photo: Sussex Police
3.
Two Brighton men have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. Aiden Dore, 23, of Mount Pleasant and Daniel Smith, 40, of Lower Rock Gardens both admitted to being involved in the supply of class A drugs. The pair were arrested in August 2020, after they were observed dealing drugs in the street by police officers. A flat in Lower Rock Gardens was then searched and more drugs were found, as well as burner phones, cash and dealing equipment. The pair were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 30 June with Dore (pictured) jailed for four-and-a-half years. Smith was given a two-year suspended prison sentence for his lesser role in the same offence, as well as a £500 fine. The judge described their offences as “a filthy trade which ruins people’s lives”.
Photo: Sussex Police
4.
Another man has been sentenced following a number of drug raids across East Sussex and London in May. Omar Lofty, 27, of Buckingham Road, London, NW10, was given a ten year and eight months sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 15 July, after pleading guilty to being concerned in supply of cocaine. Officers seized from him quantities of crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a total estimated potential street value of up to £1,125, 000, and a total of £154,430.22 cash. Lofty had been been arrested on Wednesday, May 4, at his home address, as part of a series of dawn raids at addresses in Eastbourne, Hastings and London. Sussex Police, supported by London's Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drugs warrants, resulting in 18 arrests on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs. Some 5,000 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized during the raids, as well as 7kg of cocaine, 2kg of heroin, £300,000 in cash and four phones suspected of being used in the run
Photo: Sussex Police