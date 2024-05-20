Eastbourne to ‘remain key venue for world class tennis’ despite tournament downgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Borough Council have welcomed the news that the town will remain a key tennis venue for high profile international tennis, despite the tournament being downgraded.

The plans revealed by the Lawn Tennis Association, see a new four-week calendar of British grass court events held in the lead up to Wimbledon, designed to raise the profile and visibility of tennis.

Eastbourne will host the final week in its usual calendar slot, changing the current WTA format with a combined WTA 250 and ATP 250 event.

Madison Keys of USA poses for a photo with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Daria Kasatkina during Day Eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on July 1, 2023 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA.

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, said: “The announcement from the LTA is of course disappointing, however Eastbourne Borough Council has invested to ensure that Eastbourne is a world class tennis venue and we will remain so for years to come.

“In 2009 we welcomed the arrival of the men’s ATP 250 tour, creating a roll call of champions including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Taylor Fritz and Feliciano Lopez, and we are confident that a new WTA 250 event will continue to provide a phenomenal standard of women’s tennis.

“As the only British tournament taking place seven days before Wimbledon, Eastbourne will likely benefit from the building momentum of this four-week season, as well as being an attractive prospect for players building up their competitive practice prior to the grand slam.

“This year the tournament marks, not only its 50th anniversary, but 150 years of Devonshire Park - which has showcased competitive tennis since the 1880’s. There will be lots to celebrate with events and activities taking place during the tournament and throughout the summer – with details to be announced soon.

“We know the informal atmosphere and seaside location is popular with many of the world’s top players and spectators. My focus is committed to ensuring Eastbourne remains an attractive venue for high-ranking competitors, as well as the fans.”