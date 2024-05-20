Eastbourne to ‘remain key venue for world class tennis’ despite tournament downgrade
The new grass court season for 2025 will see Eastbourne downgraded to WTA 250 status which means fewer ranking points will be awarded, and prize money could potentially fall, as well as meaning that only three top-30 players could play.
The plans revealed by the Lawn Tennis Association, see a new four-week calendar of British grass court events held in the lead up to Wimbledon, designed to raise the profile and visibility of tennis.
Eastbourne will host the final week in its usual calendar slot, changing the current WTA format with a combined WTA 250 and ATP 250 event.
Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, said: “The announcement from the LTA is of course disappointing, however Eastbourne Borough Council has invested to ensure that Eastbourne is a world class tennis venue and we will remain so for years to come.
“In 2009 we welcomed the arrival of the men’s ATP 250 tour, creating a roll call of champions including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick, Taylor Fritz and Feliciano Lopez, and we are confident that a new WTA 250 event will continue to provide a phenomenal standard of women’s tennis.
“As the only British tournament taking place seven days before Wimbledon, Eastbourne will likely benefit from the building momentum of this four-week season, as well as being an attractive prospect for players building up their competitive practice prior to the grand slam.
“This year the tournament marks, not only its 50th anniversary, but 150 years of Devonshire Park - which has showcased competitive tennis since the 1880’s. There will be lots to celebrate with events and activities taking place during the tournament and throughout the summer – with details to be announced soon.
“We know the informal atmosphere and seaside location is popular with many of the world’s top players and spectators. My focus is committed to ensuring Eastbourne remains an attractive venue for high-ranking competitors, as well as the fans.”
This year’s WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament format will remain unchanged and the Rothesay International Eastbourne returns from June 22 to 29.
