Eastbourne town centre trees cut down due to ‘devastating’ disease

Trees in Eastbourne town centre have been chopped down due to a ‘devastating’ disease.

Eastbourne Borough Council said trees in Terminus Road have been removed because they are in the grip of ash dieback.

Ash dieback (hymenoscyphus fraxineus) is spread by an airborne fungus, according to a council spokesperson.

A tree that has been cut down in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220604-111430008

The spokesperson said, “Trees in this condition are a potential danger to people and property. 95 per cent of ash trees in the UK are forecast to die as a result of ash dieback.

“It attacks the vascular system of trees, killing young trees very quickly and more mature specimens over a longer period.”

Concerns had been raised by resident Natalie Holt, 50, as she feared there were active nests in the trees.

The Eastbourne woman also contacted police about the trees being cut down.

Natalie Holt (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220604-111505008

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We received a report from a resident who was concerned that workmen had felled two trees which contained active bird nests in Terminus Road.

“The report has been referred to the rural crime team who are investigating.”

The council said its tree surgeons, supported by an ecologist, are ensuring no active nests are disturbed.

