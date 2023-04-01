Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Wetherspoons have beer festival this weekend with beer at just £2.69 a pint

The Cornfield Garage Wetherspoon at Cornfield Road, Eastbourne and The London and County Wetherspoon at Terminus Road, Eastbourne have beer festivals running until Sunday April 2.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:37 BST

They are offering up to 30 ales from independent brewers around the country as well 24 new to Wetherspoon and three beers from international brewers from Switzerland, Belgium and the USA.

Beers on offer range from pale, to golden, amber, ruby brown and very dark, to suit all tastes.

The Bexhill Wetherspoon has a rooftop beer garden to take advantage of good weather.

Not all the ales will be available at all times. People can try three ales for the price of a festival pint with one third tasting glasses on offer. You can check ale availability across all Wetherspoon pubs by downloading their app.

