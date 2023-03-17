Sussex will soon be on the single malt whisky map it has been revealed this week.

Family owned Lewes based brewers Harveys, have been providing strong wort from its brewing process to be distilled into a single malt. Wort is the liquid extracted from the mashing process during the brewing of beer It contains the sugars that will be distilled to produce alcohol.

Harveys has been supplying award winning master distillers English Spirit with strong wort and just recently sent a new shipment that will be distilled and laid down in oak casks for three years. to emerged as Sussex single malt whisky.

But Harveys revealed that worts previously delivered in 2020 have completed their transition and are ready to be bottled. A spokesperson from the brewery said: “Our first Sussex whisky will be on sale very soon.”

Harveys Brewery in Lewes supplies malt for the new whisky

It is expected that the single malt will be on sale at the Harveys Brewery shop in Lewes.

Harveys already offers a clear malt spirit in its shop called The 'Spirit of Sussex' is the latest addition to Harvey's own brand range of spirits, sitting alongside Harvey's Malt Gin and Hop Gin.

Produced from Maris Otter barley, grown by the Tupper family on their farm at Upwaltham in West Sussex, it is floor malted at Warminster in Britain’s oldest working maltings, using traditional methods to produce a hand crafted malt. The malted barley is transported to Lewes and mashed with fresh spring water from the South Downs at Harvey’s Victorian brewhouse to produce a 63% spirit. This unaged spirit can be enjoyed on its own chilled, with ice, and it also works well with ginger ale.

English Spirit distillers were started by Dr John Walters, a former Oxford scholar, with a background in biochemistry and the pharmaceutical industry, who was looking for a new challenge. He opened Cambridgeshire’s first distillery in 2011. Five years later, English Spirit Distillery expanded to a new site at Great Yeldham in Essex. The company has since opened a state-of-the-art distillery in the grounds of a historic manor house in Cornwall.

A shipment of strong wort from Harvey's Brewery on its way to be distilled into Sussex malt whisky

The distillery uses traditional copper pot stills.