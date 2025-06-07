Eastbourne's first farmers market cancelled amid yellow weather warning

Eastbourne’s first farmers market has been cancelled amid a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event – run by Towner Eastbourne and Eastbourne Food Partnership – was set to take place today (Saturday, June 7) in the Devonshire Quarter.

However, organisers have announced they are ‘unable to safely go ahead’ due to ‘forecasts of high winds and persistent rain’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel, but the health and safety of our traders and visitors must be our priority,” organisers said.

Eastbourne’s first farmers market has been cancelled. Photo: Visit Eastbourne

"We hope to welcome you to the Farmers Market next month, on Saturday, July 5.”

The weather service’s Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri. said: “It’s possible that 10-15mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, while some places could see 30-40mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.

"Frequent lightning, hail, and strong, gusty winds are also possible.”

A textiles fair is still set to go ahead inside the Towner from 10am to 4pm today and tomorrow (Sunday).