Eastbourne's first farmers market cancelled amid yellow weather warning

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST

Eastbourne’s first farmers market has been cancelled amid a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The event – run by Towner Eastbourne and Eastbourne Food Partnership – was set to take place today (Saturday, June 7) in the Devonshire Quarter.

However, organisers have announced they are ‘unable to safely go ahead’ due to ‘forecasts of high winds and persistent rain’.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel, but the health and safety of our traders and visitors must be our priority,” organisers said.

Eastbourne's first farmers market has been cancelled. Photo: Visit Eastbourne
Eastbourne’s first farmers market has been cancelled. Photo: Visit Eastbourne

"We hope to welcome you to the Farmers Market next month, on Saturday, July 5.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this weekend, warning of ‘frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms’ for ‘much of Saturday’.

The weather service’s Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri. said: “It’s possible that 10-15mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, while some places could see 30-40mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.

"Frequent lightning, hail, and strong, gusty winds are also possible.”

A textiles fair is still set to go ahead inside the Towner from 10am to 4pm today and tomorrow (Sunday).

