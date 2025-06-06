Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Sussex
‘Thundery’ showers with ‘gusty winds and hail’ are expected to hit parts of central and Southern England – including East and West Sussex – according to the Met Office.
The Met Office has warned of ‘potential disruption to transport and infrastructure’ and the possibility of 30 to 40mm of rain in some places.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday, before they fade from the west during the mid-to-late afternoon.
“It’s possible that 10-15mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, while some places could see 30-40mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail, and strong, gusty winds are also possible.
“While brisk winds ensure that most places in the warning area will be hit by showers, not all places will see thunderstorms. In this case it’s difficult to predict where exactly thunderstorms will hit because they are small and fast changing.”
