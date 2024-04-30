Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dilapidated department store building has become a notorious meeting point for children in the past year .

Sussex Police said they are ‘working closely with partners’ and ‘have begun securing the site’.

A spokesperson for the force said: “This will continue until all parties involved are satisfied.

The former Debenhams building in Eastbourne. Photo shows emergency crews rescuing a boy who fell through the building's roof in March. Credit: Sussex News and Pictures

“Work is also being carried out to identify and protect the public from other hazards in the area to avoid a similar incident happening again.

“Public safety is of paramount importance [to] the police – if you have any concerns , report online or via 101.”

However, a concerned parent, who wishes to stay anonymous, said children are still using the building as a place to ‘take drugs and have underage sex’.

She said she reported this to police, but ‘nothing’s been done about it’.

In the days following the incident, videos of children continuing to explore the building emerged on social media. The boy’s father said it was ‘disgusting’ that the former department store still hadn’t been made secure.

He said: “When I saw him being carried out, I thought he was dead, to be honest. I thought he was gone.