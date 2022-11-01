Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents and their children to meet and share experiences. The group was founded by Libby King, a gay woman with a young son. It offers health and wellbeing activities as well as regular meet-ups.

Most recently the group held its biggest meetup yet at Bushy Wood Activity Centre in Hailsham on Sunday (October 30). Libby said: “Myself and the BTW team were absolutely delighted to see so many people come together, have fun and connect with over 40 people attending, this is our biggest meetup yet! Connection is the energy that is created between people when they feel seen, heard and valued. When they can give and receive without judgment.”She said families from Battle, Hastings, Hailsham and Crowborough joined in with activities such as pumpkin carving, arts and crafts, and marshmallow toasting round the fire in the woods.