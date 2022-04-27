Eastbourne LGBTQ+ group ‘makes history’ by gaining community interest company status

Bourne This Way (BTW) is a group for LGBTQ+ parents and their children to meet and share experiences.

The group was founded by Libby King, a gay woman with a young son. It offers activities for group members such as fitness sessions, entertainment, and therapy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby said, “After pushing through barriers of discrimination and navigating ourselves through a heterosexual health care system we have made history!

Bourne this way LGBT+ parents support group becomes a CIC. SUS-220426-170006001

“Nearly two years on and we are going strong! Spreading awareness, support and providing activities for the LGBT+ community!

“The journey to parenthood can be hard for anyone and expensive but when you identify as LGBT+ you are up against it. BTW can help make this a smoother journey by sharing experiences and offering peer-to-peer support as well as counselling, mindfulness, yoga etc if needed.”

At the weekend (Sunday, April 24) the group visited Blackberry Farm Park in Lewes and Libby announced the news to the group.

A CIC is a special type of limited company which exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders.

Libby said, “The members were extremely happy and thankful that the support is going to be ongoing and there is a place for us as LGBT+ parents locally, a place where we belong!

“This opens the door to spread more awareness and enhancing equality and diversity across Eastbourne and surrounding areas.”