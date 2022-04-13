The pair, who played Ian and Jane Beale in the soap, were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at The Arcades Fish Restaurant in Marine Parade, last Wednesday.

They were in town to star in Peter James’ Looking Good Dead at the Connaught Theatre for a five-night run.

Tilley Dema, 45, owner of The Arcades Fish Restaurant and an EastEnders super-fan, said she was stunned when she noticed Adam and Laurie in her restaurant.

EastEnders superfan and restaurant owner Tilley Dema having her photo taken with Laurie and Adam

She said: “My heart was beating so fast.

“My son was serving them and I was eating my dinner with my husband on another table when they walked in.

“They sat on table six and my son took their order and didn’t even recognise them!”

Brix, 24, Tilley’s son, asked Laurie if she used to be his teacher as he recognised her face.

Laurie Brett and Adam Woodyatt spotted in Arcades Fish Restaurant in Worthing grabbing a bite to eat

He said: “Laurie said to me that she wasn’t my teacher but that she was on EastEnders and then it all clicked.

“I was serving them as normal customers up until about half way through when I realised I knew these people!”

Tilley, who has been watching EastEnders for 20 years, said: “They were the best people, they were cuddly and kind and Laurie said to me how proud I should be of my son.

“Adam said that we should get a photo together before they left which was brilliant.

“I didn’t have a long conversation with them as I couldn’t trust myself but I was over the moon to have met them and spoken to them, we had a lovely conversation.”

They ordered king prawns, rice, chips, calamari, Greek salad and pitta and hommous.

Tilley added that she had a lovely conversation with Adam and Laurie and said they were amazing people.