Easter bunny visits Yapton school to deliver treats

To celebrate the Easter holiday, Dandara Southern, which is building new homes at Paddock View in Yapton, enlisted the help of their very own Easter bunny, who goes by the name Jonny Betteridge and is the site manager at Paddock View, Yapton, where the company is building homes.

Jonny, dressed up as the Easter bunny and handed out some Easter treats to the excited pupils.

“Surprising the pupils at Yapton CofE school as the Easter bunny was absolutely fantastic – I had so much fun, but I definitely won’t be quitting the day job,” he said.

Dandara surprised pupils at Yapton CofE Primary School with the Easter bunny, who came to spread some Easter excitement by delivering chocolate eggs

“After working on many activities together, I have a great relationship with the school, so it was great to give the children some Easter treats to celebrate such a nice time of the year.”

Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara, said: “It was great to work with Yapton CofE Primary School again to celebrate Easter.

“The children were thrilled to have a visit from the Easter bunny and it was wonderful to see their reactions.

“We hope that all the pupils have a fantastic Easter break and enjoy their Easter eggs.”

Headteacher Kim Huggett added: “We were very happy to work with Dandara again to create an Easter surprise for the pupils.

“The children really enjoyed welcoming the Easter bunny to the school and receiving some Easter treats.

“It was a great way to end the term for Easter.”

Yapton CofE Primary School and Dandara have an ongoing partnership which has already seen the pupils naming the streets at its Paddock View development, a donation of mud towards the schools ‘mud kitchen’ as well as the donation of the ‘Book Nook’ playhouse.

To find out more about Paddock View or Dandara, call 02382 554688 or visit www.dandara.com/paddock-view.