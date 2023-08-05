BREAKING
Eddie Izzard photographed at Brighton Pride after she announces desire to stand in next general election

Eddie Izzard has been photographed at this year’s Pride parade in Brighton, just days after announcing her desire to stand for Brighton’s seat in the next general election.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

The actor, writer and comedian, known for her stand-up routines, was seen chatting to police officers – including chief constable Jo Shiner – and other visitors at this year’s event, which is set to continue over the weekend.

The photos come shortly after Izzard, who identifies as a gender-fluid trans woman, threw her hat in the ring for the next general election, hoping to represent Brighton after current MP Caroline Lucas steps down.

A year after her failed election campaign in Sheffield, Izzard looks to champion “equality, sustainability and opportunity for all,” and told The Argus she would stop performing if voted in, claiming she was ready to put all her energy into her constituents. Among Izzard’s other priorities are sustainable energy, high quality healthcare and reducing crime.

