Eddie Izzard photographed at Brighton Pride after she announces desire to stand in next general election

Eddie Izzard has been photographed at this year’s Pride parade in Brighton, just days after announcing her desire to stand for Brighton’s seat in the next general election.

The actor, writer and comedian, known for her stand-up routines, was seen chatting to police officers – including chief constable Jo Shiner – and other visitors at this year’s event, which is set to continue over the weekend.

The photos come shortly after Izzard, who identifies as a gender-fluid trans woman, threw her hat in the ring for the next general election, hoping to represent Brighton after current MP Caroline Lucas steps down.