Eddie Izzard aims to stand for one of Brighton’s parliamentary seats in next general election

Comedian and actor Eddie Izzard is hoping to stand for one of Brighton’s parliamentary seats in next general election.

The TV star and activist made the announcement on her website.

The announcement said: “I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion, to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community. I’m just the latest in over 200 years of Izzards in East Sussex and I’m proud of my roots. Whilst the Tories stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way; Open-minded and welcoming to all, with a thriving arts, creative and cultural scene. Imaginative, energetic and full of entrepreneurial spirit.”

Eddie Izzard pictured visiting Portsmouth to support MP Stephen Morgan for the election in 2019. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie’s statement heavily criticised the Conservatives and Greens, saying: “Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer-greener-cleaner planet. Reaching out and lifting people up, is at the heart of my politics. I believe in making connections – not breaking connections. So please join me — get in touch, get involved and let’s make Brighton Pavillion Labour again.”

People can read Eddie’s detailed list of priorities at www.eddieizzard.uk and watch her video.

Eddie said her key priorities will be: a passion-driven, creative education system; fighting for more solar, wind, and clean energy; building more homes that are higher quality but less expensive; accessible, high quality healthcare for all; reducing crime by building stronger ties between law enforcement and local communities while increasing funding for youth services; and job creation.