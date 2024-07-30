Education of our children is 'serious responsibility' says Bishop of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The education of local children is a ‘serious responsibility’, the Bishop of Chichester told the House of Lords on Friday (July 26), following the publication of the Committee Report on Education for 11-16 year olds.

Addressing the Lords, the Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner, who was made Bishop in 2012, stressed the significant challenges faced by educational leaders today. Of special import, he said, is the effective use of resources for the education of ‘the whole child’, and to make sure every child – wherever they are educated – is taught comprehensively and well.

"The tone of the statement on the review certainly chimes with the "whole child" approach of the Church of England's vision set out in its 2016 vision for education which outlines wisdom, knowledge and skills as the framework for nurturing capacity for decision-making, ethical considerations and social and environmental responsibility,” Dr Warner said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Diocese of Chichester runs 155 schools, eight of which are secondary, totalling some 37,000 students. Dr Warner made a point of paying tribute to volunteers who act as governors, working closely with local school leadership teams and stressed the importance of religious literacy as ‘an important strand of education for understanding the complexity of national and global society’.

The Rt Rev Dr Martin Warner.

Finally, Dr Warner stressed that all children were given every opportunity possible and every resource necessary to learn, particularly, he said, given the effects of digitalisation on learning and the implementation of technology for the rolling out of the curriculum.

The Bishop’s speech comes after the release of the Committee Report on Education for 11-16 year olds in December last year, which stressed the need for ‘urgent change’ in secondary school education.

"We were told that the Government’s focus on a ‘knowledge-rich’ approach has resulted in an overburdened curriculum that necessitates narrow teaching methods such as rote learning and ‘cramming’ subject knowledge, particularly when pupils are studying for their GCSEs,” the report said. “There is also little scope to engage with topics beyond the curriculum or apply learning to real-world issues such as climate change, with pupil engagement suffering as a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad