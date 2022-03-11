Elderflower Fields festival set for 10th celebrations in Ashdown Forest

The Elderflower Fields family festival is returning to Ashdown Forest in May.

This year, the festival is celebrating its 10th birthday, with the celebrations taking place in Pippingford Park between May 27 and 30.

The festival is designed especially for families with younger children - who can take part in a weekend of music, sport, art and performance.

The So Sussex Family first launched The Elderflower Fields festival in 2012 and are now welcoming more than 5000 guests to Pippingford Park this year.

So Sussex said: "Since creating Elderflower Fields the ambition has been to create a wealth of great activities for children and families to take part in with organisations who love what they do and can inspire people beyond the festival.

"Elderflower Fields adventure offers some of the finest local artisan food and drink whilst showcasing a spectacular line-up of performers from Sussex and beyond. Partnering with a host of experts in sports, arts and nature, families are invited to try new things together in a safe and nurturing environment."